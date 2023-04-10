XYO (XYO) Market Cap Tops $70.27 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, XYO has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $70.27 million and $599,647.92 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00029299 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00018660 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,147.95 or 0.99996076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00544615 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $715,481.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

