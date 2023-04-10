xSUSHI 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,749.43 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One xSUSHI token can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00005219 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, xSUSHI has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. xSUSHI has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and $9,749.43 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. xSUSHI’s official website is www.sushiswap.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

