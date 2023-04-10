Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) versus Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Financial Analysis

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) and Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Drax Group and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drax Group N/A N/A N/A Xcel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Drax Group and Xcel Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drax Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 Xcel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Drax Group and Xcel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drax Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.30) -25.20 Xcel Energy $15.31 billion 2.56 $1.74 billion $3.17 22.48

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Drax Group. Drax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xcel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Drax Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Xcel Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Xcel Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Drax Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Xcel Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Drax Group pays out -59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xcel Energy pays out 65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Xcel Energy has increased its dividend for 20 consecutive years. Xcel Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Xcel Energy beats Drax Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drax Group

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities. The Retail segment offers supply of power to business customers and wood pellets. The company was founded on September 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Selby, the United Kingdom.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico. In addition, this segment includes sales for resale and provides wholesale transmission service to various entities in the United States. It also includes commodity trading operations. The Regulated Natural Gas Utility segment transports, stores, and distributes natural gas primarily in portions of Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, Michigan, and Colorado. The All Others segment engages in steam, appliance repair services, nonutility real estate activities, processing solid waste into refuse-derived fuel and investments in rental housing projects that qualify for low-income housing tax credits. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

