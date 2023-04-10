Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.30.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average is $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

