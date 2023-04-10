Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 0.1 %

WVVI stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.