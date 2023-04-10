WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WYY opened at $1.93 on Thursday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.