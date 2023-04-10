West Bancorporation Inc. Has $269,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $94.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average is $97.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.