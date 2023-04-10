West Bancorporation Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.9% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $45.22. 2,735,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,875,720. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.