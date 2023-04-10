Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SL Green Realty (SLG)

SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/3/2023 – SL Green Realty was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2023 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $17.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – SL Green Realty was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2023 – SL Green Realty is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2023 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – SL Green Realty is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2023 – SL Green Realty had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.91. 2,490,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.48. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $76.74.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.60%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -218.12%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 13,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

