Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $181.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.27.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $163.66 on Thursday. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.66. The company has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock worth $4,796,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

