Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$174.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$153.00 price target for the company. ATB Capital raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$148.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Waste Connections Stock Performance
Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$185.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.99. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$148.05 and a 52 week high of C$196.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$182.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$182.79.
Waste Connections Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
