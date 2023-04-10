Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Receives $17.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on WRBY shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Warby Parker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Warby Parker Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $31.43.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,614,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Warby Parker by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 194,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,651,000.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
