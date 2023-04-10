Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,086. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.26. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $404.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.34.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

