W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $73.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average is $78.66. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of W. P. Carey

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.067 per share. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 142.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,116,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,962,542,000 after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in W. P. Carey by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,138,000 after acquiring an additional 193,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

