VVS Finance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.25 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $117.63 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 71,380,743,526,523 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,147,409,460,716 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

