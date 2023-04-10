VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.63 on Monday, hitting $184.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,448,985. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $188.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.42.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

