Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:CBH)

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CBH opened at $8.73 on Monday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

