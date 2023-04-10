Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE AIO opened at $16.96 on Monday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 35,686 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $648,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

