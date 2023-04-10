Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Given Underperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vintage Wine Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.92.

Shares of NASDAQ VWE opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VWE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 95,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 953,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 4th quarter valued at $2,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 93,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 102,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

