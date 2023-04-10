Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Given Underperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vintage Wine Estates from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.92.
Vintage Wine Estates Trading Up 9.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ VWE opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $11.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vintage Wine Estates
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.