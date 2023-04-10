Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Wednesday, April 12th

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to split on Wednesday, April 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 12th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 12th.
Veolia Environnement Price Performance
Veolia Environnement stock opened at $31.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. Veolia Environnement has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $31.84.
Veolia Environnement Company Profile
