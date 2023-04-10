Velas Trading Up 11.5% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. Velas has a market cap of $55.18 million and $1.25 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00061998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00038859 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017814 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000193 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,436,539,638 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

