Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Boosted by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 11.4% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $202.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.58 and its 200-day moving average is $196.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.