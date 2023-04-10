Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VOO traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $373.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $413.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.