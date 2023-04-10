Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.21.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $518.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Articles

