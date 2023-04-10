United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.7% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $894,509,000 after acquiring an additional 157,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after acquiring an additional 93,463 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,354,000 after acquiring an additional 82,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.22.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.94. The company had a trading volume of 427,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,894. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $163.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.69 and a 200 day moving average of $178.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.