Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.73. 237,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.70.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

