UBS Group Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $123.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.24.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $137.70.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

