UBS Group Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $123.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.24.
Alphabet Price Performance
GOOG stock opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $137.70.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Alphabet
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
