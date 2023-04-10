Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

