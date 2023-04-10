Trevian Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trevian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,827 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Comcast Trading Up 1.2 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,156,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,345,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

