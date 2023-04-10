Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to “Hold”

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Trelleborg AB (publ) Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TBABF opened at $25.98 on Thursday. Trelleborg AB has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69.
About Trelleborg AB (publ)
Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Industrial Solutions segment provides fluid handling solutions, industrial antivibration solutions and niche applications in sealing systems.
