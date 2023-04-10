Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to “Hold”

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Trelleborg AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Trelleborg AB (publ) alerts:

Trelleborg AB (publ) Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBABF opened at $25.98 on Thursday. Trelleborg AB has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Industrial Solutions segment provides fluid handling solutions, industrial antivibration solutions and niche applications in sealing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trelleborg AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.