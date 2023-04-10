THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Issue $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th.

THOR Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. THOR Industries has a payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect THOR Industries to earn $7.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $76.16 on Monday. THOR Industries has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $105.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 32.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after buying an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in THOR Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,869,000 after buying an additional 105,545 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.