Tether Gold Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $96.73 million and $7.19 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for about $1,996.44 or 0.06850427 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

