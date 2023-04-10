Terran Coin (TRR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.81 Million

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Terran Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Terran Coin has a market cap of $3.81 million and $1.97 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.

TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

Terran Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

