TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $123.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.18 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $104.76 and a 1-year high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 38.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 58,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

