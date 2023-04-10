TD Securities Raises Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to C$17.00

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.70.
Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include the Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakula Project, Western Foreland Exploration Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ivanhoe Mines (IVPAF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.