TD Securities Boosts North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target to C$41.00

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on North West from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday.

North West Stock Performance

NWC stock opened at C$39.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.83. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. North West has a 12-month low of C$30.55 and a 12-month high of C$40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42.

North West Dividend Announcement

North West Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. North West’s payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

