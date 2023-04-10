Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tantech by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares during the period.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

