T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells $464,700.00 in Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $149.61 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.90 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.68.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

