Synapse (SYN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.59 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Synapse token can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synapse has a market capitalization of $135.39 million and $13.59 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Synapse Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Buying and Selling Synapse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

