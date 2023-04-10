Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$56.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective trimmed by CSFB from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight Capital raised shares of Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.77.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE SU opened at C$42.65 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$36.38 and a one year high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.96.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.