Substratum (SUB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.04

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $140,079.84 and $0.04 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00024373 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00029357 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018701 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,128.42 or 0.99970738 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036647 USD and is down -12.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.