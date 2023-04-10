Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0493 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Straumann Stock Performance

Shares of Straumann stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.00. Straumann has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 153 to CHF 147 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group upgraded Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Straumann in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

