STP Price Up 9.1% This Week (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, STP has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One STP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $96.64 million and $150.59 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007425 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00029167 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018453 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,697.19 or 0.99938342 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000123 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.05003352 USD and is up 2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $20,004,625.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.