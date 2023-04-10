StockNews.com Lowers Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $5.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $2,342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

