StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TESS stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.47 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Trading of TESSCO Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TESSCO Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TESSCO Technologies (TESS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.