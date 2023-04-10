StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEPT opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

