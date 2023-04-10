StockNews.com Downgrades American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American National Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.94.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey V. Haley acquired 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,584.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,245.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American National Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 460,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 241,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

American National Bankshares, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.