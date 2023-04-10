StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $2.16 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.