Stephens Begins Coverage on Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Equities research analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on FNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of FNA stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.25. 333,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,227. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 0.55. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $51.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 million. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 39.97% and a negative net margin of 37.12%. Research analysts predict that Paragon 28 will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $8,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,145,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 202,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,998,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,977,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Dacosta sold 500,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $8,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,145,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,127,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,167,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

