S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STBA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

S&T Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

STBA stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

